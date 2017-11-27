Muslim youth develops Islamic apps

Ismatech solutions which is an information technology company has developed apps that allow people to get a free Islamic diploma.

One of the developers of the software Abdul Rahman Juma said the company which was founded by Muslim youths to empower Muslims with technology solutions is headed by Winston Mhango who is a Muslim convert.

According to Juma, the apps are Islamic Kit Information, Ummah Publications and Noon.

“Islamic Information Kit is a solution to take Muslims away from downloading multiple Islamic books and literature from app stores as Ismatech has put more than 5000 Islamic books on all categories and every topic there is in the Islamic religion.

“This app brings the whole of Islamic information and guidance on the flip of a finger. The books on the app can be read direct on the app or downloaded for free. This app is accessible as an android as well as web based,” Juma confirmed to Malawi24.

According to Juma, Ummah Publications is a full-fledged Islamic news app which carries news of Islamic developments, politics, religious events, finance and business.

The other application called Noon is an Android app that urges Muslim youths and Muslims in general to set preference of Nikkah.

This smart app has all the Nikkah guides, capable of having people make connections through it.

The apps will be launched in all the regions of Malawi starting with central region in Lilongwe followed by Blantyre, Zomba, Mangochi and Mzuzu.