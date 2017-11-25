Two men in for trafficking 16 people

Police in Dedza are keeping in custody two men who have been arrested for trafficking 16 people from Mzimba, Nkhotakota and Mangochi.

The traffickers were taking the 16 people to South Africa using a minibus.

The two who have been identified as a driver and his assistant are Esau Mwale aged 42 and Yotamu Ziba aged 34.

Another suspect only known as Msiska is currently at large.

Confirming the development, Dedza Police Station Public Relations officer Sub Inspector Edward Kabango said the two were operating a minibus registration number CP27BZGP.

He said the group arrived at Dedza border on the 20th of this month and half of the passengers had no travelling documents but were promised a safe journey to South Africa by the three traffickers.

The suspects will appear in court soon

Meanwhile, the Police are advising people who want to travel abroad to make sure that they have all needed documents before their journey.

Furthermore the police have also advised people to use trusted public transport and chartered routes when going to South Africa.

Mwale comes from Gideon Mwale village Traditional Authority Kampingo Sibande while Ziba hails from Yotamu Ziba village in the area of Traditional Authority Ntchindi both in Mzimba district.