Man rapes 10 year old daughter

A 38-year-old man in Karonga is in police custody for raping his 10 year-old first born daughter who is a Standard 3 learner.

The man has been identified as Thomson Kuyokwa.

Karonga police deputy spokesperson George Mulewa told Malawi24 that on November 18, 2017 Kuyokwa’s wife went to attend a funeral ceremony leaving her husband and daughter at home.

According to Mulewa, the accused person took advantage of it and called his daughter into the house where he raped her.

“As the mother to the victim came back, she found her daughter crying in her bedroom complaining of feeling pain in the stomach. She rushed to the hospital with the daughter without knowing what actually happened,” Mulewa told Malawi24.

The victim revealed upon arrival at the hospital that she was raped by her father.

She said she was earlier afraid to say what happened because her father had told her that he would kill her once she revealed to anyone about the issue.

Following the revelation, Kuyokwa’s wife told the community members who arrested the accused person and took him to Karonga police station.

Thomson Kuyokwa who was arrested on 22 November comes from Mwamalopa village Traditional Authority Kilupula in Karonga district and will appear in court very soon.