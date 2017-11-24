5-year-old girl dies after drowning in a river

A five-year-old girl died on Wednesday at Macheso village in Thyolo district after drowning in Nansadi River.

Confirming the incident, Limbe Police Station Public Relations Officer Widson Nhlane identified the deceased as Alinafe Naluso.

Nhlane said the girl’s mother left her at home and went to do piecework of collecting sand at the river.

Later, the girl went to the river where she found other children swimming and she joined them.

But the little girl failed to swim and she got drowned.

The other children therefore reported the matter to relatives who rushed to the scene to rescue the child but it was too late since she was already dead.

The police took the body to Bvumbwe Health centre for postmortem and results showed that she died due to suffocation.

Police are appealing to parents and guardians to take responsibility of their children by monitoring their movements and making sure that they are being escorted by a mature person to avoid recurrences of such incidents during this rainy season.

Alinafe Naluso hailed from Macheso village, Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo.