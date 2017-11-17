Recent News
Mutharika

Minister angry with criticism against Mutharika

By on Politics

Malawians’ criticism of their President is not making those around him happy at all. Now they demand that the President be appreciated.

Minister of civic education, culture and community development Grace  Chiumia has told Malawians that they should stop criticising President Peter Mutharika and start appreciating the developments  his government is doing for the nation.

Grace Chiumia

Chiumia: Stop criticising Mutharika.

Chiumia made the remarks in Parliament on Thursday in Lilongwe.

She said Members of Parliament must also learn to bring tangible issues into the house rather than crushing the policies which are helping Malawi.

She further said people must respect the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government for the developments projects it is implementing which she said  have changed the face of Malawi.

“We have seen the face of Malawi change and even in our constituencies have changed what else do you want,”  said Chiumia.

She stressed that it’s always painful to see some MPs claiming that there are no development projects in their areas yet there are some projects that have commenced.

Chiumia said President  Mutharika also encounters the same pain when citizens say there is nothing on the ground that the leader is doing.

“Honourable members and Malawians it’s high time, let us appreciate what has been done in this country and believe me  one thing which am happy with is that we have a leader who is very patient and he doesn’t answer whatever  we may talk about him,” she said.

The Nkhatabay West legislator added that God should forgive Malawians for saying no to some developments.

She then urged  fellow MPs to use Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to bring developments  to their areas.

Recently, leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera said in his speech that Mutharika and his government have failed to do what they promised Malawians during  campaign.

Members of the August house are still discussing the motion of the president’s address which he made during the opening of the 47th session of Parliament  on 10th November.

 

35 Comments

  2. KALUMA on

    Is there anything to appreciate? can a person appreciate mbava? Wandale is better than DPP Ministers and their president. odwala inu.

    Reply
  4. Nyerere Thupilonse Issah on

    Tiyamuyamikila bwanji galu wachabe chabeyu ntchito ma empty promises., kuzimbabwe mpaka pano sakudziwabe kuti president wawo ndi ndani koma magetsi akuyaka ife kuno president ali phwiii koma magetsi chaoneleni dzana.

    Reply
  7. Mwinimbumba Harry Che Wasili on

    I think she is mentally sick and she needs to meet a professional docter for a proper medication… What kind of tangible development is she talking about? Let citizens criticise on the matters that affect their lives negatively there by expressing their feelings…… You have to know that we can’t understand our problem unless someone tells it to [email protected] use logic and not emotions when having speech in public or you better say nothing if you have got nothing to speak… If you were under prioticism to your country I do hope you could not say a such nonsensical thing that only urges Malawians’ anger towards their request…people are suffering out there pomwe inu you just enjoying with their taxi money benefitting our strength… Mmm that’s why Malawi is born poor and will die poor because those inhabitants are stupid. Let people practise their right of expression peacefully… We would not stop telling the truth until you let all our demands met who does she think she is to stop us from doing it?

    Reply
  11. Jie Mjr Andre on

    Give us at least 5 tangible things he has fullfilled from his manifesto….which really Malawians are benefiting from…..
    Otherwise the people surrounding him must appreciate, coz they are bzy pocketing tax payer’s money without being probed or audited..
    We will criticize Him till we see fair changes in social services ,when corruption diminishes by prosecuting those involved regardless of any political party, Etc …

    Reply
  13. Alex Malunga on

    Work in silence and let success talk for you,insulting someone in his or her failure doesnt make you a saint, Malawians lets learn to respect our leaders,

    Reply
  15. Ichabod Chiumia on

    I think this Minister is also Stupid. She must also go to Hell with her Stupid President. I wil ask the Malawian Army to do wat Zimbabwean Army have done.

    Reply
  20. Elishan Chadza on

    Appreciated for nonsese. Let him stop corrupition, arrest those involve in $500billion, 7 ministers + chaponda, electricity. Then we can start to appreciate. Chakwera is trying to keep u in gorvenment if only ur president do what he says, then pple will not look at Chakwera to be thier next president because the sitting president is doing good to his pple but the way things are the sitting president is a tarented big idiot

    Reply
  22. Michael Mkandawire on

    Demanding from who. I am saying I don’t appreciate it so what. If those around him get benefits then we are not demanding them to hate him. But for us we have rights to appreciate what we know and we want.

    Reply
  24. queen on

    A very dull minister, we’re languishing out here while you’re enjoying every moment … mbeu tinalima tikusowa kokagulisa, tikusowa k500 yeniyeni kuti tigule soap and you say kuti tiziwombera m’manja chilombo chomwe chifuna kutipha?

    Reply
  27. Samuel Salamba on

    Aaah zaziii how can we appreciate him when he is doing nothing to deserve appreciation. Minister ngati malungo athawira Ku ubongo please kaonaneni ndi dotolo.

    Reply

