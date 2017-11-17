Minister angry with criticism against Mutharika

Malawians’ criticism of their President is not making those around him happy at all. Now they demand that the President be appreciated.
Minister of civic education, culture and community development Grace Chiumia has told Malawians that they should stop criticising President Peter Mutharika and start appreciating the developments his government is doing for the nation.
Chiumia made the remarks in Parliament on Thursday in Lilongwe.
She said Members of Parliament must also learn to bring tangible issues into the house rather than crushing the policies which are helping Malawi.
She further said people must respect the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government for the developments projects it is implementing which she said have changed the face of Malawi.
“We have seen the face of Malawi change and even in our constituencies have changed what else do you want,” said Chiumia.
She stressed that it’s always painful to see some MPs claiming that there are no development projects in their areas yet there are some projects that have commenced.
Chiumia said President Mutharika also encounters the same pain when citizens say there is nothing on the ground that the leader is doing.
“Honourable members and Malawians it’s high time, let us appreciate what has been done in this country and believe me one thing which am happy with is that we have a leader who is very patient and he doesn’t answer whatever we may talk about him,” she said.
The Nkhatabay West legislator added that God should forgive Malawians for saying no to some developments.
She then urged fellow MPs to use Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to bring developments to their areas.
Recently, leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera said in his speech that Mutharika and his government have failed to do what they promised Malawians during campaign.
Members of the August house are still discussing the motion of the president’s address which he made during the opening of the 47th session of Parliament on 10th November.
die hards will never talk negative of their masters,adya chani
Is there anything to appreciate? can a person appreciate mbava? Wandale is better than DPP Ministers and their president. odwala inu.
Shameless
Tiyamuyamikila bwanji galu wachabe chabeyu ntchito ma empty promises., kuzimbabwe mpaka pano sakudziwabe kuti president wawo ndi ndani koma magetsi akuyaka ife kuno president ali phwiii koma magetsi chaoneleni dzana.
Akapachike ufa pachingwe
zimbabwe must be good reason to african continent
I think she is mentally sick and she needs to meet a professional docter for a proper medication… What kind of tangible development is she talking about? Let citizens criticise on the matters that affect their lives negatively there by expressing their feelings…… You have to know that we can’t understand our problem unless someone tells it to [email protected] use logic and not emotions when having speech in public or you better say nothing if you have got nothing to speak… If you were under prioticism to your country I do hope you could not say a such nonsensical thing that only urges Malawians’ anger towards their request…people are suffering out there pomwe inu you just enjoying with their taxi money benefitting our strength… Mmm that’s why Malawi is born poor and will die poor because those inhabitants are stupid. Let people practise their right of expression peacefully… We would not stop telling the truth until you let all our demands met who does she think she is to stop us from doing it?
Give us electricity..
Who can appreciate notorious presedent like mutharika?only those who sorounded him and his nephews and nices at kamoto and other areas
Ulemu samapempha
Give us at least 5 tangible things he has fullfilled from his manifesto….which really Malawians are benefiting from…..
Otherwise the people surrounding him must appreciate, coz they are bzy pocketing tax payer’s money without being probed or audited..
We will criticize Him till we see fair changes in social services ,when corruption diminishes by prosecuting those involved regardless of any political party, Etc …
Munthu woganiza bwino bwino sangayankhule ngati grace chiumia chifukwa momwe anthu akubvutikilamu iye ndikubwebweta zopusa zakezo
Work in silence and let success talk for you,insulting someone in his or her failure doesnt make you a saint, Malawians lets learn to respect our leaders,
bolaso mbunzi inakalembako za zeru
Anthu sindife ofanana inu khulani phe amene zamuwawa amatukwana amena zamusangalasa amaomba mmanja
Malenga ukutathauza chani ukati mbuzi pamenepa?
Usless comment, bola bakha anakalemba zamzeru
chanzeru wabweresa ndi kupopana magaz ndi anyapapi azake, every leader must be criticized if he or she is failing. Lungu ndi Magufuli akuchita bho inu bas busy kumamupembeza kuphunzira koma opanda mphatso ya usogoleri ndie kut palibe chonyadira
Palibe akubwela ndi mfundo apa mbuzi ineyo ndazudzulidwa ndi mbuzi [email protected], wina akuti ndine bakha, tsono iweyo ukamuyankha bakha nawenso ndiye ndani?kkkk
Brothers hear me correctly, i said “insulting”
Respect is earned not demanded.
I think this Minister is also Stupid. She must also go to Hell with her Stupid President. I wil ask the Malawian Army to do wat Zimbabwean Army have done.
If someone steal from u &u say thank kikikikikiest?
Zimenezi mukunena mosaganiza. Taonani lero Mgabe wati chete amukhazika tsonga. mungoti chete muone patsogolo pano.
U the one benefiting from him with yo closeness#Cowards
Hhhhhhh motherfucker nigga no need appreciated
Appreciated for nonsese. Let him stop corrupition, arrest those involve in $500billion, 7 ministers + chaponda, electricity. Then we can start to appreciate. Chakwera is trying to keep u in gorvenment if only ur president do what he says, then pple will not look at Chakwera to be thier next president because the sitting president is doing good to his pple but the way things are the sitting president is a tarented big idiot
Kumamunyoza pitala Bwampin muthalika kut ena ake azipsa mtima
Demanding from who. I am saying I don’t appreciate it so what. If those around him get benefits then we are not demanding them to hate him. But for us we have rights to appreciate what we know and we want.
Only those thieving ministers can apprciate what this president is doing and they always blindfold him for their benefits.
A very dull minister, we’re languishing out here while you’re enjoying every moment … mbeu tinalima tikusowa kokagulisa, tikusowa k500 yeniyeni kuti tigule soap and you say kuti tiziwombera m’manja chilombo chomwe chifuna kutipha?
ildoitrestécalmepourregadertonpresident
the main problem with this government is kuba, kunama Ndi mwano
Aaah zaziii how can we appreciate him when he is doing nothing to deserve appreciation. Minister ngati malungo athawira Ku ubongo please kaonaneni ndi dotolo.
Musanati Mufika Pa Zero Penipeni