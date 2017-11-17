Minister angry with criticism against Mutharika

Malawians’ criticism of their President is not making those around him happy at all. Now they demand that the President be appreciated.

Minister of civic education, culture and community development Grace Chiumia has told Malawians that they should stop criticising President Peter Mutharika and start appreciating the developments his government is doing for the nation.

Chiumia made the remarks in Parliament on Thursday in Lilongwe.

She said Members of Parliament must also learn to bring tangible issues into the house rather than crushing the policies which are helping Malawi.

She further said people must respect the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government for the developments projects it is implementing which she said have changed the face of Malawi.

“We have seen the face of Malawi change and even in our constituencies have changed what else do you want,” said Chiumia.

She stressed that it’s always painful to see some MPs claiming that there are no development projects in their areas yet there are some projects that have commenced.

Chiumia said President Mutharika also encounters the same pain when citizens say there is nothing on the ground that the leader is doing.

“Honourable members and Malawians it’s high time, let us appreciate what has been done in this country and believe me one thing which am happy with is that we have a leader who is very patient and he doesn’t answer whatever we may talk about him,” she said.

The Nkhatabay West legislator added that God should forgive Malawians for saying no to some developments.

She then urged fellow MPs to use Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to bring developments to their areas.

Recently, leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera said in his speech that Mutharika and his government have failed to do what they promised Malawians during campaign.

Members of the August house are still discussing the motion of the president’s address which he made during the opening of the 47th session of Parliament on 10th November.