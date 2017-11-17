Devotion: Just believe in Him

Numbers 11:21-22 “And Moses said, “The people whom I am among are six hundred thousand men on foot; yet You have said, ‘I will give them meat, that they may eat for a whole month.’

Shall flocks and herds be slaughtered for them, to provide enough for them? Or shall all the fish of the sea be gathered together for them, to provide enough for them?”

In the wilderness, they were looking for meat. Men only were 600,000 which means they must have been closer to 2 million if we add women and children.

God told them right in the wilderness that He would give them meat.

Then Moses started thinking how that could happen:Shall flocks and herds be slaughtered for them, to provide enough for them? Or shall all the fish of the sea be gathered together for them, to provide enough for them?

Moses questions were unnecessary. God is not limited by where people are found. He is not bound by opinion of men. The fact that they were in the wilderness, they thought God was also in the wilderness.

They thought of where God would get His supplies in the wilderness. God lives in Heaven. He has his head quarters where supplies are abundant. The fact that you are in a condition and at a place or in a country where things are hard to get, doesn’t mean God will find it difficult to provide.

His store houses are not located in your nation. But He can open for you His store house and provide you right in your nation or where you live.

The Lord did this miracle to give them their needed meat. Numbers 11:31 “The Lord Sends Quail Now a wind went out from the Lord, and it brought quail from the sea and left them fluttering near the camp, about a day’s journey on this side and about a day’s journey on the other side, all around the camp, and about two cubits above the surface of the ground.”

Where you live doesn’t limit God. Where you work is not a factor. The economic or medical system or any other system in your land doesn’t limit Him.

Just believe in Him for great. Remember His storehouse is not located in your nation hence He isn’t limited by your environment. He can open His storehouse and provide what you need.

That supernatural provision is what we call a Miracle. If your money and your ability has failed, get it by God genuine miracle. Work out your miracle through the Word of God and Prayer.

Confession

God is working a miracle in my life. He is not limited by the environment. He is unlimited God with unlimited supplies. In Jesus Name.Amen.

