Devotion: Allow no sin to have dominion

Romans 6 : 11-14 ” So you also must consider yourselves dead to sin and alive to God in Christ Jesus. 12 Let not sin therefore reign in your mortal bodies, to make you obey their passions.

13 Do not present your members to sin as instruments for unrighteousness, but present yourselves to God as those who have been brought from death to life, and your members to God as instruments for righteousness. 14 For sin will have no dominion over you, since you are not under law but under grace.”

Allow no sin to dominate over you. Consider yourself dead to sin and alive to God in Christ Jesus. Do not present any part of your body to sin as instruments for unrighteousness, but rather use your body parts for honoring God.

Use the Word of God. Keep the Word in you. Act and walk according to the Word and you will be pure in your way. Psalms 119 : 9-11″ How can a young man keep his way pure?

By guarding it according to your word.10 With my whole heart I seek you; let me not wander from your commandments!11 I have stored up your word in my heart, that I might not sin against you.”

When you are born again, you carry the DNA(seed) of God and hence you can not live a life of sin. Have this consciousness and life a life free from sin. 1 John 3 : 9 ” No one who is born of God will continue to sin, because God’s seed remains in him; he cannot go on sinning, because he has been born of God.”

Additional scripture:2 Corinthians 5 : 21 ” For our sake he made him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.”

Confession:

I refuse sin to have any dominion over my life. I walk a life of victory and I will always keep the Word so that I can’t sin against God. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Be born again today.+265888326247