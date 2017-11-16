Church leaders to march against Mutharika

Demonstrations are on the table against Malawi President Peter Mutharika. They are expected to be led by religious leaders.

The Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has disclosed that it is to hold a protest to express dismay with President Peter Mutharika’s government for not including the electoral reforms bills on the Parliament discussion agenda.

The sentiments follow a meeting held in Blantyre on Wednesday where PAC delegates discussed the way forward after government decision of excluding the bills for deliberation.

PAC chairperson Felix Chingota expressed discomfort with the development, saying issues of elections “are at the heart of national life”.

Chingota added that the religious body, PAC, has agreed to march on Tuesday next week to present a petition to Mutharika and Speaker of the national assembly Richard Msowoya on the matter.

“We have agreed that we are going to march to present a petition to the government. We are talking about the clergy, religious leaders in our attire we are going to present a petition to the head of state,” said Chingota.

He added that PAC is to wait for the response and determine the next action if government fails to address the issue of dropping the electoral reforms bills.

Malawi minister of justice and constitutional affairs Samuel Tembenu has disclosed that the bills might be discussed if cabinet ministers approves them for deliberation.

Meanwhile Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has said that it is to wait for two weeks for the bills to be brought in Parliament and decide the next action.

The electoral bills are to witness the president elect having more than half of the votes during elections.