Pharmacy technician steals K3 million worth of surgical materials

Police in Zomba district are keeping in custody a pharmacy technician at Zomba Central Hospital for stealing surgical materials worth K3 million.

According to the district’s police public relations officer Sergeant Patricia Supuliano, the suspect has been identified as Emmanuel Gondwe aged 37 of Ngomba village Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in Rumphi.

Supuliano said Gondwe was arrested on suspicion that he wrongfully took and sold surgical items meant for the public hospital.

The suspect was tossed into the cooler on 12 November 2017 following an investigation instituted by detectives after they were tipped by well-wishers that a businessperson in Limbe named Lovemore Habib Goba, was selling materials stolen from a government hospital.

When interrogated, Goba revealed that he bought the items from the hospital worker.

The materials included 10 jars of 50 kilograms of Chlorine, 8 cartons of cotton wool, 100 pieces of cannula and l86 pieces of bandages.

All the stated materials were recovered at Goba’s residence and are worth 3 million Malawi Kwacha.

Emmanuel Gondwe and Lovemore Habib Goba are expected to stand trial soon for the offences of theft by public servant and receiving stolen property contrary to sections 283 and 328 respectively.