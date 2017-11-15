Mwawi starts training with Queens

Malawi Netball Team shooter Mwawi Kumwenda has joined the Queens squad that is camping in Blantyre.

The Australia based star started training with the team on Tuesday.

Her manager Hlupikire Chalamba initially refused to release Mwawi due her expulsion from camp last month saying she needed to meet Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) officials first.

Chalamba has now allowed Mwawi to join her teammates after Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) president Khungekile Matiya accepted Chalamba’s request for a meeting.

“Whilst we plan to hold further discussions with NAM to iron out the differences that ensued, NAM has also requested that she be released for camp. And since the concerns we raised were done in good faith, I have released Mwawi to join her team-mates in camp,” she said.

Matiya said the two sides will meet at a date to be set and each side will present its concerns. She then called for a need to rise above petty politics.