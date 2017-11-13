Malawi Under-20 begin camping today

The Malawi Under 20 national football team goes into camp today ahead of COSAFA Under-20 championship which will start next month.

According to a press release from Football Association of Malawi (FAM) signed by general secretary Alfred Gunda, 28 players have been called up to start camping at Mpira village at Chiwembe technical centre in Blantyre from Monday 13th November.

Mike Mkwate, Kondwani Mwaila, Haji Wali, Precious Sambani, Peter Banda and Abel Mwakilama are some of the players who have been called up.

The young Flames are expected to start their tournament with a match against Swaziland in Kitwe district of Zambia at Arthur Davies stadium.

Malawi are in group A together with the COSAFA defending champions Zambia, Swaziland and Uganda.

The Group of Death in this year’s tournament appears to be Group B as last year’s runners-up South Africa must contend with North African guests Egypt, Mozambique and Mauritius.

Group C will also be a tough one to call with Angola, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe vying for top spot.

The top teams in each pool advance to the semifinals along with the best-placed runner-up.

Matches will be played at the Arthur Davies and Nkana stadiums in Kitwe. Angola will also be in action on the opening day against Namibia.

The group stage will be completed on December 12, followed by a rest day, with the semifinals to be staged at the Arthur Davies Stadium on December 14.

The third-place play-off and the final will move to the Levy Mwanawasa in Ndola on December 16.

The call up is as follows

GOALKEEPERS

Charles Thom – Dwangwa United FC

Christopher Mikuwa – Blantyre United FC

Hastings Banda – Fish Eagles FC

Patrick Njolomole – Silver Strikers FC

DEFENDERS

Nixon Nyasulu. – NMC Big Bullets Reserve FC

Kondwani Mwaila – Silver Strikers FC

Ben Manyozo – Dwangwa United FC

Haji Wali – Silver Strikers FC

Timothy Silwimba – Mzuni FC

Precious Sambani. – Be Forward Wanderers FC

Kelvin Kadzinje. – Premier Bet Wizards FC

Sydney Chambulika – Premier Bet Wizards FC

Charles Petro – Premier Bet Wizards FC

MIDFIELDERS and STRIKERS

Gregory Machipo – Blue Eagles FC

Chimwemwe Idana. – NMC Big Bullets Reserve FC

Mike Mkwate – NMC Big Bullets FC

Frank Mulimanjara. – Premier Bet Wizards FC

Misheck Botomani. – Premier Bet Wizards FC

Patrick Phiri – Premier Bet Wizards FC

Peter Banda – Griffin Young Stars FC

Francisco Madinga – Be Forward Wanderers

Levison Maganizo – Silver Strikers FC

Abel Mwakilama. – Chitipa United FC

Ronald Pangani. – Silver Strikers FC

Maxwell Daud. – Griffin Young Stars FC

Aziel Johnson. – St. Benedicts – USA

Ernest Petro. – NMC Big Bullets

Clement Bindula – Masters Security Services Reserves.

TECHNICAL PANEL

Ronny Van Geneugden – Snr Team Coach

Gerald Phiri – Head Coach

De clerk Msakakuona – Assistant Coach

Peter Mponda – Assistant Coach

Phillip Nyasulu. – Goalkeeper Coach

Griffin Saenda jnr – Team Manager

Christopher Mwenegamba – Team Doctor.