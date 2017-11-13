Malawi Under-20 begin camping today

The Malawi Under 20 national football team goes into camp today ahead of COSAFA Under-20 championship which will start next month.
According to a press release from Football Association of Malawi (FAM) signed by general secretary Alfred Gunda, 28 players have been called up to start camping at Mpira village at Chiwembe technical centre in Blantyre from Monday 13th November.
Mike Mkwate, Kondwani Mwaila, Haji Wali, Precious Sambani, Peter Banda and Abel Mwakilama are some of the players who have been called up.
The young Flames are expected to start their tournament with a match against Swaziland in Kitwe district of Zambia at Arthur Davies stadium.
Malawi are in group A together with the COSAFA defending champions Zambia, Swaziland and Uganda.
The Group of Death in this year’s tournament appears to be Group B as last year’s runners-up South Africa must contend with North African guests Egypt, Mozambique and Mauritius.
Group C will also be a tough one to call with Angola, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe vying for top spot.
The top teams in each pool advance to the semifinals along with the best-placed runner-up.
Matches will be played at the Arthur Davies and Nkana stadiums in Kitwe. Angola will also be in action on the opening day against Namibia.
The group stage will be completed on December 12, followed by a rest day, with the semifinals to be staged at the Arthur Davies Stadium on December 14.
The third-place play-off and the final will move to the Levy Mwanawasa in Ndola on December 16.
The call up is as follows
GOALKEEPERS
Charles Thom – Dwangwa United FC
Christopher Mikuwa – Blantyre United FC
Hastings Banda – Fish Eagles FC
Patrick Njolomole – Silver Strikers FC
DEFENDERS
Nixon Nyasulu. – NMC Big Bullets Reserve FC
Kondwani Mwaila – Silver Strikers FC
Ben Manyozo – Dwangwa United FC
Haji Wali – Silver Strikers FC
Timothy Silwimba – Mzuni FC
Precious Sambani. – Be Forward Wanderers FC
Kelvin Kadzinje. – Premier Bet Wizards FC
Sydney Chambulika – Premier Bet Wizards FC
Charles Petro – Premier Bet Wizards FC
MIDFIELDERS and STRIKERS
Gregory Machipo – Blue Eagles FC
Chimwemwe Idana. – NMC Big Bullets Reserve FC
Mike Mkwate – NMC Big Bullets FC
Frank Mulimanjara. – Premier Bet Wizards FC
Misheck Botomani. – Premier Bet Wizards FC
Patrick Phiri – Premier Bet Wizards FC
Peter Banda – Griffin Young Stars FC
Francisco Madinga – Be Forward Wanderers
Levison Maganizo – Silver Strikers FC
Abel Mwakilama. – Chitipa United FC
Ronald Pangani. – Silver Strikers FC
Maxwell Daud. – Griffin Young Stars FC
Aziel Johnson. – St. Benedicts – USA
Ernest Petro. – NMC Big Bullets
Clement Bindula – Masters Security Services Reserves.
TECHNICAL PANEL
Ronny Van Geneugden – Snr Team Coach
Gerald Phiri – Head Coach
De clerk Msakakuona – Assistant Coach
Peter Mponda – Assistant Coach
Phillip Nyasulu. – Goalkeeper Coach
Griffin Saenda jnr – Team Manager
Christopher Mwenegamba – Team Doctor.