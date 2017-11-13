I am young – APM

Malawi President Peter Mutharika says he will stand in 2019 elections as torchbearer for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) because he is still young despite being 79 years old and that Saulos Chilima and other DPP high ranking officials do not have what it takes to lead the party to a win streak.

Mutharika, who will be 81 when Malawi goes to the polls, blushed off people calling him an old guard.

“These days, people want to be youthful. Some peope, who are 50, 60 and 70, call themselves, youths. So I am also a youth,” said Mutharika on Saturday evening at Katoto Roundabout in Mzuzu.

He claimed that the EU has already endorsed him as a young person.

“Remember I am European Union’s Champion for the youth; so I am a youth,” he added.

Speculations have been flying around that DPP was mentoring George Chaponda as heir to the throne. Others had claimed Ben Phiri would be handpicked by Mutharika as a successor.

However, it is an open secret that Mutharika’s second in command, Saulos Chilima is considered as an outsider within party ranks despite being a favourite by many Malawians.