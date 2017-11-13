Premier Bet Wizards, Chitipa United on the brink of disaster

Premier Bet Wizards supporters should start having relegation fears after Peter Mponda’s men succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Civil Sporting Club in a TNM Super League match played at Civo Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

This was Wizards’ second successive loss after they lost 4-1 to Masters Security on Saturday and it left them in the nether region of the top flight league standings with less than three games to go before wrapping up the season.

Raphael Phiri scored the only goal to see the hosts revamping their season following some poor run of games in the past weeks to still keep their hopes of finishing in the top four alive.

The visitors had some clear cut chances in both halves but lacked the finishing composure as they dropped another vital three points in their quest to survive the chop.

The latest defeat means Wizards’ maximum points are 35 but they have to depend on other teams to beat fellow relegation contenders while winning their remaining games if they are to remain in the top flight next season.

At Silver Stadium, Silver Strikers pushed Chitipa United further into relegation with an emphatic 3-0 victory to keep their hopes of winning this year’s championship alive.

Green Harawa, Duncan Nyoni and Mark Fodya were all on target to send the Central Bankers within touching distance of second placed Nyasa Big Bullets in the race for the title as the season is heading towards the finishing line.

As for Chitipa United, the latest defeat is the final nail on their coffin as they are just seconds away from officially being relegated to the second tier.

Their maximum points are 28 and chances of them winning all the remaining games are very minimal as they are remaining with four games, with three of them to be played away from their backyard.

Any defeat from their remaining games will see them returning back to Simama League.