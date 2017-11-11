Ex-ESCOM employee, 5 security guards in cooler over prepaid meters

Police in the commercial city of Blantyre are keeping in custody a former ESCOM employee and five security guards for stealing prepaid meters.

According to Blantyre police publicist Augustus Nkhwazi, officials from the parastatal discovered an unregistered ESCOM pre-paid meter in Chirimba Blantyre.

After the discovery, the management instructed their auditors to carry out an audit at its warehouse located at Makata Industrial site within Blantyre.

The publicist further said audit revealed that over four hundred (400) pre-paid meters and key pads were missing from the warehouse.

The matter was reported to Ndirande Police sub-station.

Police investigations led to the arrest of five security guards who were providing security at the warehouse and when quizzed during interrogation, the guards confessed to have been stealing the pre-paid meters and that they were selling them to Jonathan Robert Chirwa, 43, of Kasito-Bondo village T/A Kafuzira in Nkhotakota who is a former employee of ESCOM.

Police search at Chirwa’s house in Mbayani Township on Wednesday led to recovery of 20 meters, 15 keypads and numerous ESCOM application forms. Chirwa was arrested forthwith.

A case of receiving property unlawfully obtained contrary to section 328 (2) of the penal code has been levelled against Chirwa while the five security guards will answer charges of Theft by Servant contrary to section 286 (1) of the penal code.

The suspects will appear before court as soon as investigations are finalised to answer the charges.

Nkhwazi has so far identified two of the security guards as Fandasi Seteya aged 25 of Namphungo T/A Juma in Mulanje and Michael Sinala, 27, of Chalura T/A Chakhumbira in Ntcheu.

The others are Malowe Chirwa, 34, of Chibwana village T/A Mankhambera in Nkhata-Bay, Alfred Nansongole aged 32 of Kimu village T/A Mwambo in Zomba and Francis Harry aged 39 of Namitambo village T/A Kadewere in Chiradzulu.