Mutharika: caught lying

President Peter Mutharika misinformed Malawians when he said that the energy sector was neglected for 50 years before he was elected, it has been revealed.

When he opened Parliament on Friday, Mutharika said Malawi did not invest in electricity infrastructure for 50 years.

“Let us admit that this country is suffering consequences of neglecting the energy sector for many years. Let us be honest to admit that we did not invest to expand our energy generation. For fifty years, we kept thinking as if Malawi would remain what it was in the 1960s.

“As Government, we have accepted our responsibility. I am here to make Malawi do what this country could not do in fifty years. We must invest to expand power generation. That is exactly what we are doing,” said Mutharika.

However, the truth is that previous presidents also made investments to increase Malawi’s generation capacity.

The projects include construction of Tedzani I, Tedzani II and Nkula under first president Kamuzu Banda. These projects brought 219.8 Megawatts.

Former Presidents Bakili Muluzi and Joyce Banda added 64 Megawatts each to the national grid.

Interestingly, former President Bingu wa Mutharika in his eight years of rule did not add any megawatt to the national grid. His brother Peter Mutharika is also yet to add any megawatt.

Here are the projects completed in the 50 years before Mutharika was elected president.

Nkula A (24 MW) commissioned in 1966; Tedzani I (20 MW) commissioned in 1973; Tedzani II (20 MW) commissioned in 1977; Nkula B (60 MW) commissioned in 1980; Nkula B (20 MW) upgrade in 1986; Nkula B (20 MW) upgrade in 1992; Wovwe (4.5 MW) commissioned in 1995; Tedzani III (51.3 MW) commissioned in 1995; Kapichira I (64 MW) commissioned in 2000; Kapichira II (64 MW) commissioned in 2014.

In summary:

Malawi Congress Party and Hastings Kamuzu Banda in 31 years = 219.8 Megawatts

United Democratic Front & Bakili Muluzi in 10 years = 64 Megawatts

People’s Party and Joyce Banda in 3 years = 64 Megawatts

DPP & Professor Bingu wa Mutharika in 8 years = 0 Megawatts

DPP and Arthur Peter Mutharika in 3 years = 0 Megawatts