Premier Bet Wizards in trouble

…thrashed 4-1, stuck in relegation zone…

A brace from Sam Gunda and a goal each from Vincent Nyangulu and Juma Yatina condemned Premier Bet Wizards to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Masters Security.

Following the loss, Wizards remain in the bottom places of the table with less than five games to play in the TNM Super League.

The rookies had a brilliant start to the season in the first round but things got worse in the second round as they registered defeat after defeat to drop further into the drop zone.

Gunda scored a screamer just before the half hour mark but the visitors pulled back in the same half through an own goal by John Chalamanda.

However, the hosts meant business in the second half as Nyangulu slotted the ball past Francis Nkanda in goals for the visitors to make it 2-1.

Patrick Phiri and Misheck Botomani threatened the hosts’ goal area but putting the ball into the back of the net proved too futile as Masters Security guarded their defence jealously to frustrate the Peter Mponda boys who looked dejected.

The home side then put the match beyond the visitors’ reach with another Gunda goal when Wizards’ defence was caught sleeping in the line of duty.

With less than ten minutes to play, Yatina rounded off the scoring to take Masters Security to 11th position with 28 points from 24 games.

The latest defeat leaves Wizards in 14th position with 23 points from 25 games.

They got relegated in 2015 but were brought back into the league in a controversial way when Dedza Young Soccer pulled out of promotion playoffs following Super League of Malawi’s (Sulom) decision to have 16 teams in the top flight.