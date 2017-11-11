Third African nation seals World Cup place

Senegal has become the third African nation to book a ticket for next year’s Fifa World Cup to take place in Russia.

The Lions of Teranga stylishly defeated South Africa 2 nil, away, to secure a spot at the global soccer tourney. A goal by English Premier League star Diafra Sakho, and an own goal by South Africa’s defender Thamsanqa Mkhize proved key to the Lions’ qualification.

Sakho who plies his trade with Westham United combined well with his league mate Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and proved to be thorns in South Africa’s fresh with deadly moves.

Although Bafana Bafana tried hard to overturn the result, the West African nation gave them no chance by jealously guarding their two goals.

Bafana Bafana beat the Lions of Teranga 2-1 in the Limpopo province 12 months ago, only for the fixture to be scrapped following damning match manipulation evidence against referee Joseph Lamptey.

This forced Fifa to order a rematch, so as to ensure the reign of justice in global football. The two nations are meeting again in a reverse fixture scheduled for Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday.

Senegal returns into the global spotlight after its 2002 World Cup success story in France. The West African nation finished in the last 8 of the tournament.

They remain with three games to close the qualifications chapter. Having already booked the Russia ticket, the remaining games will be used as warm ups for Russia.

So far, Egypt, Nigeria and Senegal have qualified from the African continent. Two spots are remaining for African nations.