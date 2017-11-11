Man convicted of property grabbing

The Karonga First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Friday found 52-year-old Cornellius Mwakianjala guilty of unlawful possession of deceased property.

The man acted contrary to section 84 of Deceased Estate Will Inheritance and Protection Act.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Brenda Livason from Karonga Police Station told the court that Mwakianjala’s son passed away on January 24, 2017 leaving a wife with three children.

Among the property left were a Vannet minibus and cash amounting to K110,000 which were supposed to be in control of the wife and children of the deceased.

The convict without thinking of the welfare of the deceased’s family, unlawfully collected the said money and took control of the minibus.

Sergeant Livasoni said Christina Manyozo who is a wife to the deceased person did not remain quite but reported the matter to police for the law to take its course.

In court he was found guilty and Prosecutor Livasoni appealed the court to give meaningful sentence to the convict despite being the first offender.

Mwakianjala asked the court to exercise leniency when passing sentence against him because of his big family responsibilities.

The First Grade Magistrate Chakaka Nyirenda ordered Mwakianjala to surrender the said property to the complainant before the date of his sentence which is on November 14, 2017.

Mwakianjala comes from Mwakionja village, Traditional Authority Kilupula in Karonga district.