Devotion: Right Company

2 Thessalonians 3:14-15 “And if anyone does not obey our word in this epistle, note that person and do not keep company with him, that he may be ashamed. Yet do not count him as an enemy, but admonish him as a brother.”

Not everyone can be in your company. Choose the best company based on the Word. Those who refuse the Word, keep them out of your company but never regard them as enemies. To be out of your company and being an enemy are two different things.

Dont have any enemy except the devil but at the same time dont keep company with those who oppose the Word of God.

Proverbs 13:20 “He who walks with wise men will be wise, But the companion of fools will be destroyed.” Choose to walk with wise and refuse to be a companion of fools.

Who is wise and who is a fool? Matthew 7:24-27 “Therefore whoever hears these sayings of Mine, and does them, I will liken him to a wise man who built his house on the rock: and the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house; and it did not fall, for it was founded on the rock.

“But everyone who hears these sayings of Mine, and does not do them, will be like a foolish man who built his house on the sand: and the rain descended, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house; and it fell. And great was its fall.”

Wise people are the Word doers, fools are the non word doers. Those who hear the word and choose to ignore or those who refuse the Word can not be in your company. So the scripture says walk with the wise and avoid companionship of fools.

Additional scriptures:

1Cor15:33 “Do not be deceived! “Evil companionships corrupt good morals.”

2Cor 6:14 “Do not be unequally yoked with unbelievers, for what fellowship have righteousness and iniquity? Or what fellowship has light with darkness?”

Prayer

Thank you Father for all the good companionship that I have. As a wise person, I keep company with the wise. Thank you for all good people you bring in my companionship.In Jesus Name. Amen.