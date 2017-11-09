We will beat Lesotho – Van Geneugden

Flames coach Ronny Van Geneugden has said he is confident Malawi will beat Lesotho when they meet in an international friendly this Saturday at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Speaking to the press on Thursday ahead of the game, Van Geneugden said his players are ready for the game.

“The game is a must win game. The players themselves are motivated and l am personally impressed with the players. They have talent and will win the game,” he said.

Van Geneugden added that all foreign based players that were called to camp arrived in the country.

The coach however said there are some injured players such as Stanley Sanudi and Gabadinho Mhango.

He said the injured players are still being treated by doctors and the final decision regarding their availability will be made on Saturday.

On his part, team manager James Sangala said everything is going well and Malawians should expect a win.

The friendly is part of Flames’ preparations for the game against Morocco which will be played in 2018.