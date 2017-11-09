Kabaza licencing, parking fees starts next year

From 2018, not even cyclists will be using the roads for free.

In Dowa, the district Council has disclosed that it intends to introduce parking fees for bicycle taxis (Kabaza) in a bid to improve revenue collections for the council’s service delivery.

The council’s new directive will see those involved in Kabaza business at Mponela, Nambuma and Lumbadzi trading centres of the district being licenced.

The Dowa District Council organised a learning tour of the joint Finance and Human Resource Service committees to the Blantyre District Council with a rationale of appreciating and learn how Blantyre District Council has managed to overturn deficit into a billion kwacha surplus over the past 5 years.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, the joint Finance and Human Resource Service committees chairperson Councillor Simeon Nyemba said the Blantyre success stories have led the Dowa District Council to come up with recommendations such as the use of targets and incentives in revenue collection in markets, signing of agreements with billboards owners, to ensure proper follow up on all site rentals and the development and operationalization of a revenue and enhancement strategic plan beside filling up the vacant posts in the Directorate of Finance.

Nyemba told Malawi24 that the other innovative ideas include sending revenue collectors on holiday to set new targets, no revenue collector to handle cash for business licences and the use of intact banking by all vendors in handling cash deposits for all business licences.

“The council will strive to see to it that all business licences are to be signed by the District Commissioner and Chief Accountant to avoid other people developing their own systems of gaining money by false pretence,” he said.

The councillor said business licences will only be produced on approval from the office of the Director of Finance to curb any arising malpractices saying the approach has resulted in growth of revenue from Mk40 million, 5 years ago to Mk397 million in the 2016/17 financial year for Blantyre District Council.

He expressed hope that if they fully adopt the success stories of Blantyre, the Dowa District Council’s service deliveries will no longer be the same as of today.

In 2015/16 Financial year Dowa District Council was the highest in revenue collections among councils.