Police seek help finding child’s relations

Police in Mzuzu have asked for help in finding parents or relations of a four-year-old child who was involved in an accident in the city.

The child told police that his name is Jomo Chirwa and he stays in Katoto location within Mzuzu City.

Jomo was one of the injured people in the Zolozolo accident which occurred on Tuesday in Mzuzu.

The accident involved OP Bus Services which was on its way from Mzuzu enroute to Mpherembe.

During the accident which left five people dead, Jomo sustained a fracture on his right arm and was rushed to St John’s Hospital by a well-wisher.

Police have since asked anyone with information about the boy or his relations to visit St John’s Hospital or call on 0999436677.