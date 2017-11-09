33 year old man hangs himself

A 33-year-old man in Dowa on Tuesday committed suicide by hanging following a quarrel with his wife.

The man who hanged himself to the roof of his house has been identified as Harold Simaone.

The incident happened on November 07 during the night, at Mgubo village Traditional Authority Mkukula.

Dowa police spokesperson Richard Kaponda has confirmed the issue to Malawi24.

According to Kaponda, Simaone advised his wife not to go to an installation ceremony of a chief but the wife did not listen to his advice. She went to the ceremony and returned home late.

“This made the man to shout at his wife and the wife went to her mother’s house where she slept.

“The following morning when she went back to her house she found her husband hanging dead from the roof of the house,” Kaponda told Malawi24.

Postmortem conducted at Dowa District Hospital indicated that death was due to suffocation.

Simaone hailed from Kalamula Village, Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe district.

Police have since advised members of the general public not to kill themselves when they have picked a quarrel with their spouses, but they should go to any police station under victim support unit (VSU) for advise and counselling.