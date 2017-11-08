Another accident at Mapanjira claims one life

Less than a week after a tragic accident involving Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers at Mapanjira in Mzimba, another accident occurred on Tuesday at the same place.

In the Tuesday accident, a man identified as Osward Nyirenda died while several other people sustained injuries.

According to Police in Mzimba through public relations officer Peter Botha, the accident which involved a Van truck registration number MZ 1367 occurred due to overloading.

He said the truck which was being driven by a driver who is at large had ten passengers on board and was coming from Jenda side going towards Mzuzu direction.

“Upon arrival at Mapanjira the truck failed to ascend the ascent due to overloading as it carried one hundred bags of cement and one hundred and twenty bags of maize. The vehicle started moving backwards and fell offside of the road,” said Botha.

Due to the impact, Nyirenda whose full particulars are not known by police sustained head injuries and died on the spot, two other people sustained serious injuries while the rest sustained general body pains.

All Injured people were referred to Mzimba District Hospital.