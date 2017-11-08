Man dies in Dedza accident

Police in Dedza have confirmed the death of a yet to be identified man who died on Tuesday after being involved in an accident which took place at Mwanza along the Masasa-Golomoti road.

Ten other people survived the accident with various degrees of injuries. The accident occurred after the minibus they were travelling in overturned several times.

Dedza police station public relations officer sub inspector Edward Kabango said the Toyota Hiace registration number MC258 which was being driven by William Mgala aged 35 from Salikadziwa village in the area of traditional authority Mponda in Mangochi was going to Mangochi from Lilongwe with 15 people on board.

“Upon arrival at the said place as the minibus was descending, the bus lost brakes as a result it overturned several times,” he added.

The unknown man according to Kabango died upon arrival at Dedza District Hospital due to head injuries.

This is coming at a time when accidents have become a daily occurence with the recent one being the demise of Malawi Defence Force soldiers who were coming from their training in Mzimba district.

Over and over again, as one way of showing committment in reducing road accidents in the country, traffic police have been urging drivers to avoid exceeding speed limits during their travels.