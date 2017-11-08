Electricity demos will solve nothing – Govt

Malawi Government has said demonstrations which Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have organised in Lilongwe will not end blackouts.

Minister of information and communication technology Nicholas Dausi made the remarks on Monday and he also accused CSOs of being hypocritices following their decision to hold demostrations in Lilongwe.

Dausi who is also government spokesperson told local media that CSOs know the issues that have led to power challenges that Malawians are facing hence they should encourage Malawians to source ways of how they can curb the problem of electricity in the country.

Dausi said CSOs must be at the forefront encouraging people to plant more trees and conserve the already exisiting vegetation to reverse the current situation of drying rivers.

“Demostrations will solve nothing, it’s a waste of time and resources.

“These CSO leaders are hypocrites, ill-informed and lack substance in the aproach of very important issue that concern Malawians,” he said

“Let them go to the citizenry and encourage them to plant more trees to reverse the current situation where rivers are drying up due to deforestration,” Dausi added.

A letter that the Civil Society Organisations have released says they will hold demostrations in Lilongwe to push government to act on the electricity problems that have engulfed Malawi.

However, Dausi said the government is rehabilitating Kapichira and Tedzani hydro power stations to curb the challenge and there are plans to construct Mpatamanga gorge hydro-power in finding solutions to the electricity challenges.

CSOs demos led by human rights defender Billy Mayaya, have been scheduled for Wednesday 8th November.

The protests will start from Area 18 round city centre round about to civic centre.

These reactions have emerged few days after oposition party leader Lazarus Chakwera accused President Peter Mutharika of sleeping on duty.

Chakwera in his speech stressed that Mutharika and his government are fond of deceiving Malawians as they lied that electricity problems will end a few days after Mutharika visited ESCOM offices.