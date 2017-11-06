China pledges more support for Malawi

The People’s Republic of China has pledged to increase aid to Malawi and other African countries in the next five years to help the continent shake off poverty and realise economic development and prosperity.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Shi Ting Wang made the pledge in Lilongwe on Friday during an event to mark the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The Malawi Ambassador observed that the 19th CPC National Congress is important because the congress will have significant and far-reaching impact on China’s future as well as its relations with the world.

He said China has provided great assistance to Africa’s political independence and economic development adding that more than 20 percent of the continent’s economic growth has been contributed by China.

“In the past decade, Malawi has transformed because of its diplomatic relations with China and China’s assistance. In the future, we will promote our all-round cooperation with Malawi, enhance our aid and investment, especially the input in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture and human resource training,” he said.

Wang further added that Beijing is willing to share its development experience with Lilongwe and other African countries.

He pointed out that major achievements have been made in the past 5 years saying between 2013 and 2016, China’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by an average annual rate of 7.2 percent, compared to 4 percent growth in developing economies and 2.5 percent for the world.

The Chinese envoy also indicated that the number of people living in poverty dropped to 43.35 million at the end of 2016, from nearly 100 million at the end of 2012.

In October 2017, Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined a new plan to finish building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects by the centenary of the founding CPC in 2021 and to build a great modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious.