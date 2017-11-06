APM to support Muslims

President Peter Mutharika has vowed to support Muslims in the country.

Mutharika made the remarks during the opening of 2017 Muslims Ijtmar in Malawi’s capital city, Lilongwe.

He promised the Muslim community that his government will work hand in hand with them to support and facilitate their programmes and development activities.

In his speech, the Malawi president stressed on the need for Muslim community to enforce unity and concentrate on the activities that will prosper the country at large.

In his remarks, Muslims Association of Malawi (MAM) Chairperson Sheikh Idris Muhammad urged all Muslims in the country to respect and work with the current leadership.

Ijtmaar is the annual gathering of Muslims where they meet and remind each other about Islamic teachings.

Ijtmaar is an Arabic word that means gathering in English.