Cook jailed for masturbating on boss’ daughter

A 19 year old cook has been sentenced to three years after he admitted to masturbating to his boss’ daughter.

The man Samson Mukango was convicted of indecently assaulting his boss’ 19 year old daughter in Chiwembe township contrary section 137(1) of the penal code

According to Limbe police Deputy public relations officer Widson Nhlane, Prosecutor Victor Nachuma told the Limbe Second grade magistrate Patrick Mwamale that the victim’s mother on October 20, 2017 went to Monkey Bay for a church trip and left her daughters and the convict who was working as a cook at the house.

It is reported that there was blackout on this particular night and Mukango went to the victim’s bedroom to collect a torch as the girls were asleep.

Instead of just taking the torch, he held the victim’s head and hands and then started masturbating.

When the victim woke up, she discovered white substances on her face and hands and she immediately phoned her mother to let her know the issue.

It is reported that the mother called her brother to find out what really happened at the house.

The cook after being quizzed accepted to be the one who did it and said the white substances were his sperms.

In court, Samson pleaded guilty and in mitigation he asked for leniency because he has a wife and a child. He added that the incident happened by accident.

However, the presiding magistrate concurred with the prosecutor in his submissions for a stiffer punishment to deter would be offenders hence a 3 year custodial sentence.

Samsom Mukango hails from Mikate village in Traditional Authority Kapichi in Thyolo district.