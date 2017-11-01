Livingstonia Synod institutes church in Dedza

As boundary wrangle between Synod of Livingstonia and Nkhoma of the Church of Central African Presbyterian (C.C.A.P) continues, Synod of Livingstonia has extended its reach in the central region by instituting a church in Dedza as a congregation.

Speaking on Sunday during the instituting ceremony, Moderator of Lilongwe presbytery of the Synod of Livingstonia Reverend Lewis Mwazembe said despite having its sister church in the district (Dedza C.C,A.P of Nkhoma Synod), the important thing is that the churches should continue the role of the church in bringing peace and love in the country.

He said lack of peace and love pose as a sign of the church’s failure.

“Peace and love is an important role which the church have to take, so in Malawi we need peace, without peace then as a church we do not know what we are talking.

“We have our sister church here the Nkhoma Synod of the C.C.A.P, we are co-workers in the vineyard of God, so we are all working towards one goal thus bringing peace and love in the country,” he said.

Mwazembe also disclosed that the church has put a number of measures in building relationships with other churches in order to ensure that its newly instituted congregation (Dedza) should be strong.

He said: “The minister is already here, he is preparing it to go further by visiting members of the church and encouraging them and also building relationships with other churches.”

On his part, Deputy Clerk of the Lilongwe Presbytery of the Synod of Livingstonia Reverend Timothy Nyirenda said the church has plans to reach every trading centre in the central region where there is need of the word of God.

According to Nyirenda, although the synod has its branches in all districts in the region including congregations at Kanengo, Likuni and Ngwenya in Lilongwe and others in Kasungu, it will extend to other areas.

Said Nyirenda: “As Livingstonia Synod, we are fighting hard to reach every trading centre where people do not know the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The newly instituted congregation (Dedza) opened its doors in 2009 and at the moment has a number of prayer houses in the district including Lobi and Mphunzi.