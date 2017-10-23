Sensational reporting on blood sucking worries Malawi doctors

The Society of Medical Doctors (SMD) in Malawi has expressed worry on sensational reporting by Malawi media on the issue of blood suckers.

According to SMD, sensational reporting on the matter is fuelling fears among citizens of Malawi.

In a statement signed by SMD president Amosi Salimanda Nyaka, sensational reporting has been faulted also to have contributed the spread of rumours of blood sucking.

“We are also disappointed with how some of the mainstream and social media have reported on the issue. There has been irresponsible sensationalization of rumours of blood sucking vampires.

“This has the potency of perpetuating fears and anxiety in the population,” reads part of the statement made available to Malawi24.

The statement has also faulted attacks on health workers suspected to have been blood suckers in the country.

The doctors have since urged citizens to treat blood sucking as a mere rumour saying no evidence has proved it to be real.

SMD is a professional grouping whose aim is to provide a vehicle through which medical doctors in Malawi help government and other key players in improving quality health service delivery.