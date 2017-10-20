Chimunthu Banda survives car crash

Former Speaker of Malawi Parliament Henry Chimunthu Banda on Friday escaped death in a car crash in Mchinji.

The car Banda was driving, a Toyota Prado, was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle causing it to overturn several times.

Reports show that the other vehicle left its lane in a bid to overtake other cars but ended up crashing with Chimunthu’s Prado.

Chimunthu told the local media that he was fine and would seek medical help in Lilongwe.

“I thank God for he has saved my life. I feel okay but will seek medical help,” he said.

Chimunthu was on his way to his farm at Kapiri in Mchinji when the accident happened.