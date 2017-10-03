RVG angry with FAM

Flames coach Ron Van Geneugden has been left fuming at the Football Association of Malawi’s (FAM) decision to schedule mid-week matches when the national team is in camp.

FAM has lined up four fixtures in the Fisd Challenge Cup preliminary round to be played on Tuesday and Wednesday though the Flames regrouped on Monday to start preparations for a friendly match away to Tanzania this weekend.

Among the teams to be involved in Fisd midweek action are Civil Sporting Club who play Azam Tigers on Tuesday.

The two clubs have contributed five players to the Flames squad who on FAM’s consent will only join camp on Tuesday evening after their clash in Lilongwe.

They are Righteous Banda, Fletcher Bandawe and Gomezgani Chirwa from Civil while Tigers have Goalkeeper William Thole and defender Peter Cholopi.

This has irked the Belgian mentor who requested to have the games postponed but that has been turned down by the mother body.

An impeccable source has confided in Malawi24 that RVG had wanted to have all players in camp from day one but the association argued that they have a Fisd cup calendar to adhere to.

RVG will however still have Red Lions captain Chikoti Chirwa and Wizards duo Dennis Chembezi and Ian Chinyama whose clubs play on Wednesday.

Meanwhile three foreign based players arrived on Monday to join camp.

Bidwest Wits pair Gabadinho Mhango and Gerald Phiri Jnr jetted in from South Africa, while midfielder John Banda joined from Mozambique.

The rest of the foreign legion comprising Robert Ng’ambi, Charles Swini, Richard Mbulu, Frank Banda and Dalitso Sailesi is expected in on Tuesday.

A squad of 20 players, 12 locals and 8 foreign stars, will depart for Tanzania on Thursday.

Taifa Stars coach Salum Mayanga has included five foreign based players in his squad, among them Belgium based hitman Mbwana Samata.

The two teams last met at the Cosafa Castle Cup in South Africa in June this year. Malawi lost that match 2-0.