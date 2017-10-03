Moyale’s Wister Phiri retires

Moyale Barracks player Wister Phiri has hanged up his boots.

The midfielder announced his decision to retire in a Facebook post.

Phiri thanked God for the career he has had and for not suffering a serious injury during his playing days.

“Glory be God who gave me this talent as footballer and most of all am retiring from football without a serious injury for this, why not thanking him,” he said.

Phiri who once played abroad in Comoros Island said he is leaving the field happily and not because someone forced him to do so.

He also hailed some of the old players who are still playing in the Super League.

“I do respect the big three Fisher Kondowe, Esau Kanyenda and Chiukepo Msowoya for the sprit they have in football and these three I do respect them much as I learnt a lot from them,” said Phiri.

The former Be Forward Wanderers and Blue Eagles player then urged up-and-coming players to emulate veteran players in order to achieve their goals.

Phiri is the second player from Moyale football club to retire this season alone after Lovemore Mitengo did the same last week due to injury.