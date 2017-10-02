Pastor rapes girl, 10, infects her with HIV

A 50-year-old Pastor is in police custody in Ntcheu for raping a ten year old girl and infecting her with HIV.

The pastor sexually abused the Standard 3 girl on Wednesday, September 27.

This is according to Ntcheu police publicist, Hastings Chigalu who identified the suspect as Pastor Philip Palibe Ndipo of New Covenant Assemblies of God based at Kalindira village in Ntcheu.

Chigalu said on this day, the victim was alone at home while her mother was away drawing water.

The pastor who is also a close neighbour to the girl’s family found a chance to rape the child.

The publicist further said on return from the borehole, the mother found the girl crying uncontrollably. When asked, the girl revealed that the pastor had raped her.

The mother reported the matter to Kandewu police unit who later referred them to Kandewu Health Centre where tests showed that the girl had been raped.

The child was also treated for sexually transmitted diseases.

Members of the community later took the pastor to police.

Pastor Palibe Ndipo, who hails from Kalindira village, Traditional Authority Njolomole, Ntcheu will appear in court soon to answer charges of defilement which contravenes section 138 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile Police have strongly condemned such barbaric acts.

“The long arm of the law will not spare anyone involved in victimising these young girls, regardless of his status in the society,” said Chigalu.