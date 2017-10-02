Chief nabbed for killing fellow chief

Police in Malawi’s Lower Shire district of Nsanje have arrested Group Village Headman (GVH) Mchacha for mobilizing subjects to kill GVH Chizinga who was suspected to have been working with “blood suckers”.

Reports revealed that an angry mob stoned to death chief Chizinga whose real name is Landani Chipira for being suspected to have been working with blood suckers.

Nsanje police spokesperson Agnes Zalakoma said the Police arrested Nota Thomas, 32, suspected to have taken part in the killing of the chief.

Zalakoma added that Thomas mentioned Chief Mchacha whose real name is Chrissy Goba, 30, to have been behind the mob.

She added further that police are yet to arrest a third suspect who is currently on the run.

The two will appear in court to answer charges of murder and circulation of false news likely to cause fear and alarm.

For weeks now reports of blood suckers have sparked fear in parts of the Southern Region.

But the police have downplayed reports about the presence of blood suckers arguing that the reports are “mere speculations”.