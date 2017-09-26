Ladies volleyball feast goes to Blantyre

Blantyre will this weekend host a two day ladies volleyball feast at the Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC).

The invitational tourney themed “Break the limits and live the passion” will run from Saturday September 30 to Sunday 1st October.

Ten teams are expected to take part in the national event, four from the south and three each from the north and centre.

Katoto queens, Moyale ladies and Eagles Craws ladies will represent the northern region while the central region will have Kamuzu Barracks ladies, Blue Eagles and Natural Resources College (NRC).

The host region (south) will parade Blantyre gemz, Hella girls and Bangwe sisters. Regional qualifiers were played to come up with the 10 teams.

Vice chairperson of the organising committee Fanney Kanyenda said: “The tournament is aimed at uplifting the standards of ladies’ volleyball in the country. It’s also about women empowerment and promoting the participation of girls into sports, so as to avoid negative behaviour that may put their lives at risk.”

The tournament is pegged at MK2 million kwacha which has been raised from well-wishers.

“We managed to raise that amount from some kind hearted individuals, but the door is still open for companies and individuals to come forward and support us,” said Kanyenda.

The champions will receive MK 500,000 kwacha while the runners up will pocket MK350,000 kwacha.

MK250,000 will go to the number 3 team.

There will also be individual awards to the best blocker, best receiver, best setter and best spiker.

The most valuable player as well as the young and up-and-coming player will also be recognised.