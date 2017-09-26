Stop using ‘Ass of God’ posts

The Assemblies of God Church in Malawi is very angry. It’s very upset for being dubbed ‘Ass of God’.

In a circular signed by the Church’s President, Dr. Edward Chisonga, the church says it is worried to see sign posts written “Ass of God” referring to the Assemblies of God saying the Church’s full name is not subject to any form of abbreviation.

“Many non-assemblies colleagues always ask us why we use such abbreviations,” the circular reads in part.

The Church’s pastors have since been asked to erase sign posts that carry that tag.

The memo says the connotations in the word ‘ass’ do not reflect the integrity of the church.

Assemblies of God Church is one of the biggest churches in Malawi and recently clocked 70 years of existence in the country.