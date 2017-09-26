Amazulu want Gaba punished over spitting incident

AmaZulu Football Club in South Africa has asked the country’s National Soccer League (NSL) to take action against Malawian star Gabadinho Mhango for spitting in the face of Michael Morton who plays for the club.

According to a letter seen by Malawi24, the team has asked NSL to investigate the issue and take proper measures against Bidvest Wits Football Club forward Mhango.

The incident happened during a match between Mhango’s Wits and Amazulu on Wednesday last week.

“On about the 69th minute of the match he is clearly seen spitting in the face of the Michael Morton who plays for AmaZulu Football Club. What is even more shocking is that during the match he did not receive even a yellow card.

This provoked Michael to push him which earned him a red card,” reads a letter written by AmaZulu FC Team Manager Lunga Sokhela addressed to the NSL.

The club has admitted that Morton deserved a red card for what he did but has asked the league to also punish Gaba for his behaviour since no official apology has come from Gabadinho and his team BidVets Wits Football Club.

“We accept that Michael Morton shouldn’t have reacted and that we don’t disagree with the red card. We do however feel the league needs to punish Gabadinho harshly for his behaviour.

“What’s even more concerning is that both the player and the club have not even apologised and thus have shown no remorse for the players’ action.

We thus ask the league not to show leniency on both parties,” reads the letter.