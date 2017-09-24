Police officers told to stop sleeping on duty

Police Commissioner for Central region Mr. John Nyondo has advised his officers in Dowa to dedicate themselves to duty.

The commissioner made the remarks in Dowa where he was the guest of honour in a Station Executive Committee Meeting (SEC) on Friday.

Addressing the officers before the (SEC) Meeting, the central region police Boss said the police have the noble job of creating a safe and secure Malawi.

“For us to achieve this we should follow Police Procedures and discipline, and put God first, as Police is a God given Job,” said the Commissioner.

He highlighted that the police need to be alert while on duty.

He further thanked the police officers for reducing the crime in the second quarter to 30.4% and asked them to put extra gear to reduce road accidents in the District as they were high with 8.1% Compared to the first quarter.