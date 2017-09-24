Malawi winning against AIDS

United Nations (UN) has congratulated Malawi for its effort to fight against HIV/AIDS.

The congratulatory sentiments have come from United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres during a meeting with president Peter Mutharika at UN Headquarters Building in New York City.

According to a statement issued from office of UN spokesperson, Guterres congratulated Malawi for “achieving fantastic progress in the area of HIV/AIDS.”

According to the statement, the United Nations Secretary General welcomed Malawi’s response to HIV/AIDS and encouraged further progress and also he commended Malawi on troop contributions to UN peace operations .

“President Peter Mutharika acknowledged the strong UN response to El Niño drought in the (Southern African) region ,” reads the statement.