Man arrested over guns

Police in the lakeshore district of Nkhata-bay are keeping in custody a 66-year-old man for being found with four guns.

Nkhatabay police public relations officer Ignatius Esau said the man William Theu was found with two muzzle loaders and two greeners.

According to Esau, the suspect’s two sons and three other people killed a pig using a muzzle loader.

The owner of the pigs reported the matter to police and one suspect Matias Chirambo was arrested.

“Chirambo led officers to the house of Theu where upon searching his house, two muzzle loaders and two greeners were found and were confiscated forthwith,” said Esau.

Theu told police that he uses the weapons to scare away baboons that destroy crops in his farmland.

He was arrested and is expected to appear in court soon to answer a case of being found in possession of prohibited weapons contrary to section 16 of Firearms Act.

Theu’s sons and the three other suspects will answer a case of robbery with violence each.

William Theu comes from Tchukwa village, Traditional Authority Kabunduli in Nkhatabay district.