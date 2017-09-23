Super League: Tough games for Mzuni, Chitipa

Relegation threatened Chitipa and Mzuni will face tough games this weekend as the fight for points continues in the Super League.

Mzuni who began the second round of the league with a win over Dwangwa last week are in the Central Region this weekend where they will face in-form Civil Sporting Club today before meeting defending Champions Kamuzu Barracks on Sunday.

Mzuni are on position 10 having collected 19 points from 16 games so far played and. Speaking to Malawi24 shortly before leaving Mzuzu on Thursday, assistant coach for the team McNebert Kadzuwa said they will fight to get maximum points.

“We are set to bring home the possible six points from the Central Region and we don’t see anything stopping us. “Our boys are ready, the camp is in high mood as you know we started second round with a win against Dwangwa,” said Kadzuwa.

Another Northern Region based team fighting for survival is bottom placed Chitipa United.

With 11 points and on position 16, Chitipa have a big task this Sunday when they face the hungry lions of Kaning’ina, Moyale Barracks.

A loss on Sunday will deepen Chitipa’s troubles. However, Chitipa General Secretary Marshall Mwenechanya reiterated that his side will not be relegated from the league this season.

“We have a tough assignment this weekend at Mzuzu Stadium against Moyale, and it’s time to change the table since we learnt a lot during our past games. “I am still keeping my word that Chitipa will not be relegated from the league.”

Mwenechanya added that the team’s chances of survival will increase when they start playing their home games at the under construction Karonga Stadium. On his part, Moyale assistant coach Charles Kamanga said they are taking every single game as a final to achieve their aim of finishing in the top four. “Chitipa is a good side.

We are not going to underrate them because every Super league team is playing good only that luck is not on their side,” said Kamanga. Moyale have 28 points, 8 behind leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and are on position 7 of the Tnm Super League.

