K600 million to deal with locusts

K600 million has been set aside as money to be used in a red locust outbreak in Malawi.

Ministry of agriculture, irrigation and water development has since disclosed that it has invited international experts to deal with Red locusts in Mulanje district.

Speaking to members of the press in Lilongwe on Friday, Director of crop development Geoffrey Ching’oma said a team of local experts has been deployed to Mulanje to monitor the situation while waiting for experts from Red Locust Control Organization.

“We are currently monitoring the situation to take control of the locusts in the district,” said Ching’omo.

A week ago government announced a breakout of red locusts in the country. 10 hectares of land have been invaded by one swam that has now flown to Mzuzu city.