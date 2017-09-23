More money now for Malawi football: Fisd Challenge Cup package hiked

The Fisd Challenge Cup is back.

It is back with a bang as the sponsorship package has been hiked from MK 45 million Kwacha to MK 50.2 million kwacha.

The announcement was made on Friday during a press briefing held at the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) headquarters, Mpira Village in Blantyre.

Breaking the news, Fisd Limited Company Marketing and Communications Manager Wezi Benson Chiumia reiterated his company’s commitment to developing football from the rural areas hence the package hike.

“Our competition is unique as it is the only one that offers an opportunity for non- league teams in the district to compete against the elite sides. That’s why we thought of raising the money to reach out to every corner of the country and discover the untapped talent,” he said.

Chiumia also explained that the tournament has been delayed by a week because they were planning on bringing lots of new things this season.

The sponsorship rise is also reflected in the prize money as the winner will get MK12 million, up from last year’s MK10 million kwacha. The runners up will pocket MK5 million, K1 million more than the 4 million kwacha last year’s runners up received.

The other two semi-finalists will go home MK1 million richer.

Journalists have not been left out this time with winner of each of the five media categories set to get MK100,000.

In his remarks, FAM Competitions Sub-committee Vice Chairperson Daud Mtanthiko hailed Fisd for coming back bigger.

He also assured the sponsor that FAM will do everything to safeguard the partnership.

The tournament will be launched in Dwangwa on 30 September with a total of 57 teams taking part.

That includes all 16 Super League teams, 12 from the regional leagues and 29 district teams who won the 2017 Presidential Cup district championship.

The tournament is expected to conclude on 2 December.

This is the second edition of the Fisd Cup with 3 more left according to the 5 year contract signed last year.

Be Forward Wanderers are the defending champions after winning last year’s inaugural edition with a victory over Kamuzu Barracks.