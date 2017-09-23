Mutharika meets Mugabe

President Peter Mutharika has commended the relationship between Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Mutharika made the appreciation when he met Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe at the 72nd season UNGA in New York, United States.

In his remarks , Malawi’s first citizen said that Malawi and Zimbabwe have been good neighbours and the two countries share common traits.

“We are almost one country, no conflict. We have many Malawians in Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans in Malawi. So we talked about that,” Mutharika said.

Malawi’s president said that Mugabe knows a lot about African independence struggles hence meeting him was vital.

“Each time I meet him , I learn so much because he gives us a perspective of where we are coming from and where we are going,” he said.

Mugabe is one of the Africa’s most educated and longest serving leaders.