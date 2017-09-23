President Peter Mutharika has said that paying attention to the issues that affect citizens of the vulnerable countries is a duty to humanity.

Mutharika made the remarks at general debate of the 72nd session of the United Nation General Assembly(UNGA) on the theme: “focusing on people, striving for peace and a decent life for all on a sustainable planet”.

In his remarks, Mutharika said there is need for sustainable management of the natural resources.

“Climate change is one factor on top of the list for an economy that depends on agriculture like Malawi; crop failure is always a tragedy,the suffering that is caused by climate change is real,we all need to feel the urgent need to correctly undertake sustainable management of our resources,” he said.

Mutharika called on all the member states to consider strategies and collaborate to adapt the climate change.