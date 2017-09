Devotion: Dont give up in Faith

Romans 4 : 19-21 ” And being not weak in faith, he considered not his own body now dead, when he was about an hundred years old, neither yet the deadness of Sarah’s womb: He staggered not at the promise of God through unbelief; but was strong in faith, giving glory to God; And being fully persuaded that, what he had promised, he was able also to perform.”

Abraham never gave up on the promise of God.

He never staggered even though years were going because he knew that the one who had promised him was able to fulfil the promises. He kept on moving till he saw the manifestation of the promise.

Even though time seem to be elapsing, never gave up on your faith. Keep good confession. What you believe in will surely come to fulfilment in your life.

None of His promises has ever failed.

Therefore He cannot fail in your life as long as you don’t give up in your faith.

Joshua 23 : 14 ” And behold, this day I am going the way of all the earth.

Know in all your hearts and in all your souls that not one thing has failed of all the good things which the Lord your God promised concerning you. All have come to pass for you; not one thing of them has failed.”

Therefore refuse to believe that He can only fail in your life. He is not a man to lie nor a son of man that He can repent.

When He says He ensures He does it. Numbers 23 : 19 “God is not a man, that He should tell or act a lie, neither the son of man, that He should feel repentance or compunction [for what He has promised]. Has He said and shall He not do it? Or has He spoken and shall He not make it good?”

Jesus told them Lazarus would rise, but they thought that it was too late for Lazarus. True to His Word, Jesus made him rise from the dead.

In another incident, when Peter had tried to fish the whole night long and was about to give up, Jesus told him a Word and true to the Master’s Word, he caught much fish.

Dont give up. Stick to His Word and maintain your Faith.

Confession

I stick to the Word of Yahweh and refuse to be dictated by fear sad doubt. I am full of Faith and will see the manifestation of that which is in the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Call or whatsapp for prayer +265888326247 , +265 881 28 35 24, +265997 53 80 98