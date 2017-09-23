Chiukepo attacks Lions’ den

..Mzuni holds Civil…

A second half strike from Chiukepo Msowoya inspired Nyasa Big Bullets to a hard fought 1-nil victory over Red Lions in a TNM Super League match played at the sunbathed Balaka Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The win moves Bullets to within four points of pacesetters Be Forward Wanderers.

Bullets have recorded three victories over the Soldiers in all competitions this season.

Lions were without their two key players namely Kumbukani Mwambene and Innocent Bokosi due to injuries while Ernest Kakhobwe was not available for selection for Bullets due to an injury he sustained a week ago, allowing Rabson Chiyenda to come in his place.

The first half produced no goals as both teams had fewer chances than expected, the closest being Msowoya’s failure to slot past Brighton Ngwenyama in a one on one situation to the disappointment of the visiting fans.

At the other end, Boniface Kaulesi saw his effort hitting the upright when Bullets’ defence was caught sleeping in the line of duty.

With some few minutes to go before the recess, Nelson Kangunje, Mike Mkwate and Mussa Manyenje exchanged passes to release Msowoya whose shot went miles away from Red Lions’ goalmouth and it was goalless at half time.

Come second half, the midfield battle intensified between Chikoti Chirwa and Chimango Kaira, with the teams opting for aerial balls, resulting into creating fewer chances.

However, Bullets were able to break the deadlock just 15 minutes into the half. Manyenje delivered a masterclass cross into Lions’ den which was well connected into the net by the former Orlando Pirates and Escom United forward.

The goal aroused Bullets’ tempo as the 13 time league champions pressed harder in search for more goals to completely dash the hosts’ hopes of making a comeback into the game but Benes Kaisi and Steve Ziba made some fine clearances at the back to keep the Soldiers into the game.

Muhammad Sulumba and Henry Kabichi then came in for Bullets while MacPeter Makwale was introduced for the hosts.

Despite Lions’ resilience, Bullets held on to collect maximum points to close the gap on league leaders as the race for the championship took another dimension.

Bullets are still third with 34 points from 17 games.

At Civo Stadium, Civil Sporting Club needed a Fletcher Bandawe equalizer to deny Mzuni FC from collecting maximum points following Chisomo Gillion’s opener in the opening ten minutes of the match.

The result sees Civil maintaining their fourth position with 29 points from 18 games while the Green Intellectuals are on 10th position with 20 points from 17 games.

The action continues on Sunday with other exciting encounters.

At Civo Stadium, defending champions Kamuzu Barracks will play host to Mzuni FC while league leaders Be Forward Wanderers will be welcomed by struggling Blantyre United at Chilomoni Stadium.

At Mzuzu Stadium, relegation threatened Chitipa United will rock horns with Moyale Barracks while second placed Silver Strikers will travel to Dedza Stadium to play Masters Security FC.

At Chitowe Stadium, MAFCO FC will entertain in-form Blue Eagles while Premier Bet Wizards will be at home against Dwangwa United at Mulanje Park Stadium.