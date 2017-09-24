Veteran Radio drama icon Kapalepale dies

Renown veteran radio drama icon Smart Likhaya Mbewe popularly known as Kapalepale died on Friday.

Kapalepale died at Mulanje District Hospital after a long illness.

Meanwhile details of his burial are yet to be out. Likhaya Mbewe worked at Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) radio around 1960’s before he retired around 1990’s.

While at Malawi’s state broadcaster, Mbewe featured in radio drama, Sewero la Sabatayi, as Kapelepale.